Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,021 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

