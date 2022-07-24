Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

