Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $169.27 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

