Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

