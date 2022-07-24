Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
VIVO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.
VIVO stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.
