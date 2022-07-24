Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00217125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00564588 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

