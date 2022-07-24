Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

