Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

AGCO opened at $97.94 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

