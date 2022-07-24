Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.95.

Shares of KLAC opened at $354.02 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.