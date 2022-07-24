Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

