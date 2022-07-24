Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,707 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

