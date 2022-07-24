Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $343.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.91.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.