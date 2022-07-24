Maple Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.42 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $14.45 or 0.00063253 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $63.84 million and $5.42 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.41 or 1.00016488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.