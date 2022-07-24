Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $321.09

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.09 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.23). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.53), with a volume of 13,330 shares traded.

Maintel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.36 million and a PE ratio of 893.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

