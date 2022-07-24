Maincoin Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $89,233.07 and $15.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Maincoin Coin Profile
MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Maincoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
