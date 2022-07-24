Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 958 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,888 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average is $434.90. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

