Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWM stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

