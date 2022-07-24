Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 192,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

