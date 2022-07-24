Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $142.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.