Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $206.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.