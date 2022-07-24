Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,415 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

