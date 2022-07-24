LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $158,083.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.