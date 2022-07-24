Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.78.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

