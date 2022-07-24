Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

