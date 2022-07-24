Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LTHM opened at $22.85 on Friday. Livent has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

