Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

