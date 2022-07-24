Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

