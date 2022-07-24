Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.