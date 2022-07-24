Liberty One Investment Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

