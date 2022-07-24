Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

