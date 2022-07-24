LEOcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,585.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.56 or 0.06936285 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023145 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00251575 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00113256 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00651554 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00548337 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About LEOcoin
LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org.
LEOcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
