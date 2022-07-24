Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,568 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

