Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $218,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.