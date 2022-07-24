Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $279,423.25 and approximately $637.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.