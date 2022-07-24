Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $279,423.25 and approximately $637.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

