Landshare (LAND) Tops One Day Volume of $42,176.00

Landshare (LAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $42,176.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,431.84 or 1.00000516 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006732 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Landshare
Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,814,983 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,542 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Landshare Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.
