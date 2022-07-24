Lamden Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,044.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $35,044.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

