Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,799 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

