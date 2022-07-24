Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,417,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,551,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

