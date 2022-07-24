Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$19.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.