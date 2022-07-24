Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.40 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Kava has a market cap of $422.37 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00007952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00105710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00242454 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 238,282,999 coins and its circulating supply is 233,314,249 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

