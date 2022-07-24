Karura Reaches Market Cap of $43.83 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Karura has a total market cap of $43.83 million and approximately $855,897.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karura has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
