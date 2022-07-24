K21 Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. K21 has a market cap of $4.04 million and $53,481.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,726.11 or 0.99996165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

