Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

