JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET opened at C$28.25 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 7.630816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

