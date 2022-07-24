JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $132.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

