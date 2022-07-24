John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $532.32

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 532.32 ($6.36) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.27). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.26), with a volume of 512,600 shares changing hands.

John Menzies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.93. The firm has a market cap of £558.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,046.67.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £295,500 ($353,257.62).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.