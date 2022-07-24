Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of SBLK opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.94%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

