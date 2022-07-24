iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

