iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

