iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 478,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,745,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

